SIA, Scoot flight cancellations amid US and Israel attack on Iran

Six Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot flights on Feb 28 and March 1 have been cancelled after the US and Israel launched a wave of strikes against targets in Iran.

SIA said in a statement on Feb 28 that four of its flights have been cancelled on both days.

They are SQ494 (Singapore to Dubai) and SQ495 (Dubai to Singapore) on Feb 28 and March 1.

Two Scoot flights TR596 (Singapore to Jeddah) and TR597 (Jeddah to Singapore) on Feb 28 have also been cancelled, the airline added.

SIA said it strongly advises customers to update their contact details via the Manage Booking function on the SIA and Scoot websites, or subscribe to the mobile notification service, to receive flight updates.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in the Middle East closely and will adjust our flight paths as needed,” the statement read.

Singapore embassies in the Middle East advised Singaporeans there to exercise caution and stay updated on regional developments amid heightened tensions on Feb 28.

Meanwhile, two Malaysia Airlines flights bound for destinations in the Middle East from Kuala Lumpur were diverted on Feb 27, following a mid-flight advisory concerning heightened airspace risk, reported Malaysian news outlet Bernama.

Flight MH160, bound for Doha, turned back to Kuala Lumpur while Flight MH156, bound for Jeddah, was diverted to Chennai, said Bernama, citing a Malaysia Airlines statement.

Both flights have now safely returned to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

These turnbacks were carried out in accordance with established conflict-area diversion protocols, the airline was reported as saying in its statement on Feb 28.

Checks by The Straits Times on flight tracking site FlightAware found that Flight MH156 left KLIA at about 7.13pm on Feb 27, and was diverted midway to land at Chennai, India. The flight eventually landed back at KLIA at about 8.47am on Feb 28.

MH160 departed from KLIA at about 9.40pm on Feb 27 before being turned back. It landed at KLIA at about 3.36am on Feb 28.

“Affected passengers were assisted with alternative flight arrangements and hotel accommodation, where required,” the airline said.

The flight disruptions came ahead of a reported pre-emptive attack that Israel said it had launched against Iran on Feb 28.

The attack follows a 12-day air war in June 2025 between Israel and Iran, with the US joining an Israeli military campaign against Iranian nuclear installations, in what Reuters reported was the most direct American military action ever against the Islamic Republic. The US and Israel had issued repeated warnings that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.