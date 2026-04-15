SIA, Scoot fly record 3.8 million passengers in March, up 14.9% year-on-year

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot flew over 3.8 million passengers in March this year, up 14.9 per cent year-on-year.

SIA carried around 2.4 million passengers, up from the 2.2 million in March 2025.

This equates to 90.3 per cent of available seats filled by paying passengers, compared to 84.1 per cent last year.

Meanwhile, Scoot carried around 1.3 million passengers in the same period, up from 1.1 million in the previous year.

In total, around 42.4 million passengers flew in the financial year of 2025/26, a 7.7 per cent increase from the 39.4 million in 2024/25.

Explaining the spike, SIA said that there was an increase in demand for travel ahead of the Easter weekend in early April.

The ongoing Middle East conflict also resulted in the increase in Europe-bound traffic as the availability of flights through the Middle East air hubs was negatively affected.

Dubai and Doha, which would have usually absorbed some of the traffic between Asia and Europe, had their flights curtailed amid airspace closures and drone strikes.

In March, Scoot launched services to Tokyo's Haneda, while both SIA and Scoot implemented rolling cancellation of their services to Dubai and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia due to the conflict.

The group also stated that as at end-March, the group's passenger network covered 134 destinations in 35 countries and territories, with SIA serving 77 destinations and Scoot serving 82.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com