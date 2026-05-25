'Trusted forum for cross-border disputes': Singapore opens SIAC Beijing Representative Office

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) on Monday (May 25) launched its Beijing Representative Office in a ceremony officiated by Minister for Law Edwin Tong.

This marks the SIAC's second representative office in China, as the first — in Shanghai — celebrates its 10th year in China.

In his speech at the office's opening, Tong, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs, said the opening of SIAC's second representative office in China signifies a deepening connection with and in China.

He noted that since the establishment of the Shanghai office, Chinese parties are now among the SIAC's most important users, while Chinese arbitrators and practitioners have become an "increasingly integral part" of the SIAC community.

SIAC's value proposition

Against the backdrop of China's rapidly expanding trade footprint, significant outward investments — reaching US$174 billion (S$222 billion) in 2025, and its role in global infrastructure and engineering projects — reaching US$289 billion in 2025, dispute resolution mechanisms become necessary.

And these mechanisms have to be neutral, efficient, trusted, internationally enforceable, and also commercially practical, said the law minister.

"That is where we hope SIAC can play a useful role in providing a trusted forum for resolving cross-border disputes.

"With representative offices now in Beijing and Shanghai, SIAC also has a stronger on-the-ground presence right here in China, making it more accessible and closely connected to the users here," Tong added.

Not a zero-sum game

Despite China's own progress in the arbitration landscape, such as its revised Arbitration Law, which took effect on March 1, Tong stated that this is not a zero-sum game.

"The growth of international arbitration in one jurisdiction does not have to come at the expense of another.

"On the contrary, I believe it strengthens the global ecosystem in arbitration as a whole," Tong said, adding that businesses will benefit from having more trusted and viable options, especially when transactions can span multiple jurisdictions and different counterparties coming from different countries.

In this spirit, Tong said he welcomed Chinese arbitral institutions to eventually establish a presence in Singapore.

Both the Shanghai International Arbitration Centre and the Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration are currently exploring plans to establish a presence in Singapore.

The SIAC has close to 60 Mainland Chinese arbitrators on their panel — amongst one of the largest nationalities represented.

Law Minister Edwin Tong, who is on the first stop of four cities, will also be visiting Tianjin, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

While in Shanghai and Shenzhen, he will also meet with the two arbitral institutions there, and meet with Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng and Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Ren Hongbin.

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editor@asiaone.com