Speaker Seah Kian Peng leads delegation of MPs from PAP, WP to China

Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng is on a six-day official visit to China from Monday (June 8).

In a statement, the Clerk of Parliament said the visit to Xiamen, Fuzhou and Beijing reaffirm the strong and friendly bilateral ties between Singapore and China and provide valuable opportunities for parliamentary and people-to-people exchanges.

This is Seah's first visit to China in his capacity as Speaker.

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, Seah said the visit is at the invitation of his counterpart, Zhao Leiji, who is the chairman of China's National People's Congress.

He is accompanied by a delegation comprising MPs from both the People's Action Party (PAP) and Workers' Party.

In Xiamen, Seah is scheduled to meet with chairman of the standing committee of Xiamen Municipal People's Congress Yang Guohao.

The delegation will also visit PSA BDP Xiamen and ST Engineering's aircraft engine maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities there.

Seah will also attend a reception with overseas Singaporeans, reinforcing the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries.

In Fuzhou, the Speaker and the MPs will meet Secretary of the Fujian Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China Zhou Zuyi.

They are also expected to visit local Chinese companies to foster economic cooperation and explore avenues for enhanced collaboraton.

While in Beijing, Seah and his delegation will meet and be hosted to dinner by Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji.

Seah will also hold bilateral meetings with Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng and Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Liu Haixing.

MPs accompanying the Speaker are: Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang SMC), Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC), Poh Li San (Sembawang West SMC), Dr Wan Rizal (Jalan Besar GRC), Elysa Chen (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC), and NMP Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari.

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editor@asiaone.com