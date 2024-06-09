'Signalling fault': No train service at Punggol and Sengkang LRT on Sunday morning

SINGAPORE — A signalling fault has resulted in the unavailability of train services at the Punggol and Sengkang LRT stations since 5.45am on June 9, said train operator SBS Transit in an X post.

"We are repairing it and will update when service resumes. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused," SBS Transit said in a follow-up post at 6.15am.

It added that free regular and bridging bus services available at designated bus stops near affected stations and at Sengkang Bus Interchange.

Affected passengers can follow directional signs or approach station staff to find the boarding points for these bus services.

No fares will be deducted if passengers exit from affected LRT stations, the train operator said.

More information can also be found on the SBS Transit app under the Alternative Transport Option or the Land Transport Authority's My Transport app and under the Find My Way tab.

