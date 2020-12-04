Signalling fault: No train services on Thomson-East Coast Line on Friday morning

SINGAPORE - There were no train services on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) on Friday (Dec 4) morning due to a signalling fault.

Rail operator SMRT said on its Twitter page at 5.43am that no services were available on the line, and that "free buses and bridging buses are provided at these stations".

Services at the three stations typically begin from about 5.40am every morning.

In an update at 7.23am, SMRT said train services between Woodlands North and Woodlands South stations remained down, and that the bus bridging services remained available.

"We apologise for the delay to your journey," SMRT added.

Together with the Woodlands station, the three stations fall under stage one of the TEL, which have been open since Jan 31.

In September, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said the completion of the six stations in the second stage of the TEL will be delayed by three months to the first quarter of 2021 due to the impact of Covid-19.

They were initially scheduled to open in late 2020.

Since July 30, services between Woodlands North and Woodlands South stations have had early closures and late openings, for SMRT to "continue testing of the integrated systems and trains in preparation for the opening of stage two" of the line.

The early closures and late openings were slated to end on Aug 30, but have since been extended to Dec 31.

