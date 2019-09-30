Sikh group invites influencer to gurdwara after viral Instagram post on 2 men wearing turbans

SINGAPORE - When a social media influencer's post calling two men wearing turbans "huge obstructions" to her view at the Singapore Grand Prix went viral, some among the Sikh community felt uncomfortable.

But increasingly heated online criticism of Ms Sheena Phua, an Instagram beauty and travel content influencer with more than 76,000 followers, led a group of young Sikhs to an unconventional response: they invited her to an informal tour of a gurdwara so that she could learn more about their traditions.

Mr Sarabjeet Singh, 34, the president of the Young Sikh Association (YSA), told The Straits Times his group's gesture took some thinking through.

"Some responses to Sheena's original post felt like a case of cyberbullying. (Although) there were some among us who were also a little uncomfortable with her initial post, we recognised it as an opportunity for us to reach out and engage," he said.

"We still feel that we did not want an apology. Would an apology alone have done anything to improve awareness and understanding?"

Ms Phua, 29, has apologised for the controversial remarks she made on Instagram two Saturdays ago (Sept 21). She had posted a photo of two men wearing white turbans standing in front of her at the Singapore Grand Prix, and captioned it: "Dang! Two huge obstructions decided to pop out of nowhere."

She later clarified that the word "obstructions" was intended to refer only to the height of the two men who were both taller than her, and so had been taken out of context.