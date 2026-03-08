Singapore welcomes greater role for Japan in Asia-Pacific, urges 'sensitive' handling of historical issues

Singapore believes it would be positive for the region should Japan deepen cooperation with more Asian partners, if it is able to sensitively handle "difficult historical issues", said Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann.

These issues refer to "the damage and suffering caused during the Second World War", she added.

Sim, who is also Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs, was speaking at the Special Speakers Series organised by Business China on Friday (March 6).

Referring to the erosion of a rules-based international order, Sim said the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (Asean) and its key partners — China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan — will remain the "cornerstone of Singapore's foreign policy amid the sharpening of strategic rivalry and erosion of trust between countries.

"In a more multipolar world, countries are diversifying partnerships, strengthening resilience, and hedging against uncertainty.

"Singapore must do the same. As global coordination becomes more difficult, we must invest more in regional and plurilateral networks that promote stability, openness and cooperation," she explained.

'Continued efforts at reconciliation can strengthen trust'

Turning to the rebalancing of the global economy, Sim cited data from the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office, which showed that the bloc accounted for 28 per cent of global final demand in 2022 — making it the world's largest collective market.

She noted the "particularly consequential role" played by China given its scale, proximity, and influence in shaping global and regional developments, adding that it is the world's second largest economy.

"China has spoken of its role as a responsible major power. Given China's scale and weight, its policies have significant influence on regional and global stability. In this period of heightened uncertainty, China can help anchor confidence in the international system," she said.

Similarly, Japan is playing an important role in the region — as one of the largest investors in Southeast Asia, accounting for almost one-third of bilateral official development assistance. It has also supported security cooperation initiatives in Southeast Asia through its official security assistance.

To this end, Singapore believes it would be positive for the region if Japan is able to deepen cooperation with more Asian partners and contribute to "peace, stability and prosperity in the region," Sim added.

'Difficult historical issues'

However, Singapore also recognises the damage and suffering caused by Japan during the Second World War, and how it continues to create "difficult historical issues" in parts of Asia, adding that these issues "have to be handled sensitively".

"After 80 years and the passing of generations, coupled with the myriad changes in the broader strategic environment, Singapore also hopes that Japan can consider how it can put to rest these outstanding issues.

"If Japan is able to do so, it will be in the position to make even greater contributions to the region, and to participate in building and upholding an open and inclusive regional architecture," explained the senior minister of state.

She referred to how Singapore and Japan paved the way for today's cooperation by addressing the issue of reparations, leading to the two countries developing a mutually beneficial partnership.

But she acknowledged that the path will not always be straightforward even if peaceful coexistence and mutual respect are "practical necessities for regional stability".

"Even close partners will not always share identical positions. This is to be expected."

[[nid:725594]]

editor@asiaone.com