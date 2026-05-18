Suspension of M1-Simba merger assessment: What are radio frequency bands and why telcos are assigned them

Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Monday (May 18) announced the suspension of an ongoing assessment of the proposed consolidation between telco operators M1 and Simba, over the latter's alleged unauthorised use of radio frequency bands.

The authority said that the bands are used to provide mobile services, adding that such action is a breach of the Telecommunications Act and also a breach of the conditions of Simba's facilities-based operations licence.

The four mobile network operators here are M1, Singtel, StarHub Mobile and Simba Telecom.

What are radio frequency bands?

Radio frequencies are a part of the electromagnetic spectrum used for wireless communication and signal transmission.

Its usage includes: radio, aircraft navigation, marine radio, television broadcasting, mobile networks and even satellite systems.

In a consultation paper issued by IMDA in 2014, as part of its proposed amendments to the Telecommunications Regulations, it described radio frequency spectrum as a "scarce resource", requiring management and regulation to ensure efficient allocation and optimal use.

These bands are grouped into Extra High Frequency (EHF), Super High Frequency (SHF), Ultra-High Frequency (UHF), Very High Frequency (VHF), High Frequency (HF), Medium Frequency (MF), and Very Low Frequency (VLF) and Low Frequency (LF).

Mobile network allocation features in all but VLF/LF — which are used for long-range, low-data-rate signalling, such as seismic monitoring.

Higher frequency bands — also used for mobile networks — offer significantly higher data speeds and capacity, but have shorter ranges because of their shorter wavelengths.

Why they have to be allocated

The key is to ensure positive and good user experience, IMDA said in a fact sheet on Monday.

It explained that if key telecommunications services are not allocated and assigned their respective frequency spectrum channel, there will likely be interference of services.

Using the analogy of driving, the authority said: "This is similar to why cars need to keep to their own lanes on any road and planes need to fly alongside their assigned paths, to prevent collisions."

On its part, IMDA coordinates frequency assignment through regional and international forums. In turn, it acts as the national custodian of spectrum frequencies and is the national authority to allocate and assign frequency bands to mobile operators for their dedicated use.

Setting out its position in its spectrum management handbook issued in June 2022, IMDA said that administrative allocation may not be the most objective, efficient and transparent means of ensuring the spectrum is put to its most effective use.

For this reason, it adopts a market-based approach such as through an auction process. IMDA cited the auction in 2021 for frequencies for 5G services as an example of ensuring a level playing field for mobile operators in Singapore.

"The amount of spectrum a mobile operator obtains will have an impact on its network planning, infrastructure investment and deployment to service its customers.

"Any use of spectrum frequency that is beyond the assigned bands, without prior IMDA approval would constitute unauthorised use," IMDA explained.

The authority considers such actions to be a "serious matter" as it may cause interference to other services and allow operators to gain an unfair advantage.

Meanwhile, Keppel, which holds a majority stake in M1, announced on Monday that it will allow the sale and purchase agreement with Simba to lapse on its May 21 deadline and it is now reportedly working on alternative plans for M1.

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editor@asiaone.com