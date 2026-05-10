Simei fire sends 1 to hospital, likely caused by charging power bank

A fire broke out in a Simei HDB flat on Friday afternoon (May 8) resulting in one person being taken to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at Block 153 Simei Street 1 at about 4.40pm on May 8.

When firefighters arrived, they found the living room of a second-floor unit on fire, which they extinguished using a water jet.

Three people had evacuated from the affected unit before SCDF officers arrived, while about 10 others from the block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precaution.

SCDF said the entire living room was damaged by the fire, while the rest of the flat was affected by heat and smoke damage.

One person from a neighbouring unit was assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital.

SCDF added that preliminary investigations suggest the fire likely originated from a power bank charging in the living room.

The post reminded the public not to leave batteries or devices charging unattended for long periods of time or overnight.

East Coast GRC MP Jessica Tan also posted on Facebook that she visited the affected home that night and added that several pets, including six cats, a dog and a rabbit, were also brought to safety.

In her post, she thanked SCDF and the police for their swift response. She also expressed her appreciation to officers, cleaners from East Coast Town Council for their assistance on the ground.

The Simei fire comes days after a blaze broke out in an 18th-floor HDB unit at Joo Seng Road on May 4 that sent eight people to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

According to SCDF's annual statistics report released in February, there were 2,050 fires in Singapore in 2025, a 3 per cent increase from the 1,990 cases recorded in 2024. More than half of the fires, or 1,051 cases, occurred in residential buildings.

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