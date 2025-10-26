Simonboy accepts apology from chef Benny Se Teo for 'strong opinions' on Megan's death

Local chef Benny Se Teo posted an apology on Facebook on Friday (Oct 24) following the "strong opinions" he had expressed about the death of four-year-old Megan Khung, who died in 2020.

A subsequent Facebook exchange between Se Teo and Megan's father, local content creator Khung Wei Nan, better known as Simonboy, has also touched many hearts.

A report on the fatal abuse of Megan by a review panel convened to examine how the case was handled by agencies was released on Thursday (Oct 23).

Megan died after sustained abuse at the hands of her mother and her mother's then-boyfriend. A fatal blow inflicted by the latter killed her on Feb 22, 2020.

The case has horrified most Singaporeans, many of whom who have shared their opinions in comments and posts online.

'Spoke out of emotion'

In his post on Friday, Se Teo, 65, stated that he had "spoke out of emotion and without verifying the facts".

A former drug offender, Se Teo is one of the co-founders of the Eighteen Chefs chain of restaurants before retiring in 2021.

AsiaOne understands that he had indirectly blamed Simonboy in his post and comments for not helping to prevent Megan's death.

Wrote Se Teo: "I would like to correct and retract my earlier comments regarding this case … I spoke out of emotion and without verifying the facts and I sincerely apologise to the individuals involved… it was wrong of me to make assumptions and express such strong opinions before understanding the full situation."

He added that he should have "gotten (his) facts right before commenting".

"I take full responsibility for my words and deeply regret any misunderstanding or hurt they may have caused."

But it appears there is no bad blood between the two, after Simonboy graciously accepted his apology in a lengthy reply.

The influencer admitted that he had been deeply perturbed by Se Teo's previous post.

"I'm not gonna lie I was very affected (by) your previous post because you're someone I looked up to for more than a decade," said Simonboy, 38.

"You're someone I looked up to when I was struggling with drugs and was in a halfway house. Seeing you coming to visit your brothers at the furniture side, [at] that time, I always [told] myself that I want to become like you one day and kick the addiction and be successful, to let everyone know that even ex-drug addicts can make a change and turn things around," he explained.

He added that Se Teo's apology has reignited his faith in him.

"I really never regretted looking up to you because you didn't have to apologise, yet you still did," Simonboy said.

He added: "I am not perfect myself so who am I to hold grudges towards you when you express your anger due to the love for my child. I accept this post with open arms and thank you for your heart."

Se Teo also replied to Simonboy's comment: "Thank you for accepting my apology... I'm truly humbled."

Many other commenters have also chimed in on the heartwarming exchange, with many praising Se Teo for apologising.

Wrote one user on Facebook: "When I read your initial post, I felt very disappointed because no matter what happened in this tragic case, I think pouring salt in people's wounds is incredible cruel. So I am glad that you have also realised this mistake, always looking forward to more positive post from you."

Wrote another: "Thanks for correcting yourself. I was a little concerned because the father has spoken before how grieved he was. Let's come around him and his family in this period. Although we know there is some closure in this, but it will never replace the lost child."

Others also expressed sympathy and support for Simonboy.

"Everyone who is angry is angry because in some ways we love your child. You have many people supporting you," wrote one.

Said one other commenter: "Everyone is just in pain, its nationwide pain, even people who did not know Megan personally also feel the pain. Emotions are all over the place on this one ya. Choose love."

In an Instagram Story on Oct 25, Simonboy expressed gratitude for the encouraging private messages he has been receiving.

"Just want to tell you guys thank you and it means the world to me... those messages remind myself of who I really am and not the voices that is trying to bring me down."

