Singapore in 2025: No new diesel cars and taxis, 8 EV-ready towns

As part of the Singapore Government's sustainability plans, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung has announced that there will be no new diesel cars and taxis from 2025. We will also have 8 EV-Ready towns by 2025.

Phasing out diesel engine vehicles

PHOTO: Pixabay

Mr Ong noted that vehicles in Singapore emit about 6.4 million tonnes of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) - equivalent per year. By increasing the population of greener vehicles, only then will the total net carbon abatement be 1.5 to two million tonnes per year.

He is confident that Singapore is an ideal test-bed for rapid adoption of Electric Vehicles since we are a small city-state, and range anxiety isn't much of a concern. He added, "We can be at the forefront of this technology, to advance this significant thrust of the Singapore Green Plan”.

To sum things up, diesel cars are even more pollutive than petrol-engined vehicles; by ceasing the registration of diesel-powered vehicles, Singapore will see more of such cleaner-energy models on our roads by 2030.

8 EV-ready towns by 2025

PHOTO: LTA Newsroom

To further encourage the use of EVs, the Singapore Government will be taking on a town-centric approach. 60,000 EV charging stations will be fitted across the Housing Development Board (HDB) and private car parks.

LTA has already identified 8 EV-Ready towns: Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong West, Punggol, Queenstown, Sembawang and the new Tengah town.

The locations chosen were based on a high concentration of car parks with the existing electrical capacity to support charging point deployment.

LTA will also be administering the EV Common Charger Grant (ECCG), which will co-fund the installation of 2,000 chargers at “non-landed private residences” such as condominiums. More details will be released at a later date.

National Electric Vehicle Centre (NEVC)

PHOTO: LTA Newsroom

In a run to promoting the use of cleaner energy vehicles by 2040, LTA has formed the NEVC to regulate EV standards and develop a robust EV ecosystem in Singapore.

NEVC will be working closely with the respective Government agencies and industry stakeholders to equip their workforce with new capabilities. As a result, the centre will facilitate the innovation of new EV-related technologies.

This article was first published in Motorist.