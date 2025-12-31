Thousands gather across Singapore for New Year countdown with fireworks and festivities

Celebrations lit up the night sky as thousands of people in Singapore came together to welcome 2026 with festive gatherings and celebration booths on Wednesday (Dec 31).

Speaking to AsiaOne at The Kallang on Dec 31, Muhammad Yusri Khalid, 33, said it was the first time in four years that he and his family had come out to see the fireworks.

"We came out to watch the fireworks at 9pm, as well as enjoy the activities for the kids, like the tattoo booths," said the father of three.

"This year is different for us because we usually stay home by midnight and miss the fireworks as the kids get tired. It's the first time in four years that we've come out to watch them."

Yusri's wife Amanah Koh also shared their hopes for the new year, including the challenge of preparing their daughter for Primary 1 in 2026, and their second child for school the following year in 2027.

"2026 will be challenging as we prepare our daughter for Primary 1, but I'll face another challenge the following year when our second child starts school. The school near our area is in high demand, so we hope our second child will get into the same school," she said, adding that their family lives in Sembawang.

Koh also shared that it has been a while since the family last went on holiday and that they hope to visit places like Japan, Vietnam or Hong Kong in 2026.

The Kallang will be one of the many venues lighting up the sky with fireworks to welcome the new year.

Festivities kicked off at 7 pm with a countdown procession along The Kallang, followed by a star-studded concert featuring K-pop boy band Super Junior, Chinese vocalist Cheng Huan, and local acts.

The celebrations will culminate in Singapore's longest fireworks display, lasting 35 minutes across four chapters, starting at 9 pm.

One fan who turned up, eager to see her favourite boy band, was Tricia, who came with a colleague.

"It's not my first time seeing them. I've been a fan for 18 years, so I'm really excited to see them in Singapore for the first time, celebrating the countdown with us," said Tricia, adding that she usually celebrated New Year's at home and this was the first time she had come out to join the festivities.

"We are very honoured to have them join us for the countdown here in Singapore," she added.

Reflecting on the year, Tricia shared that 2025 had been challenging in many ways.

"Personally, at work, in everything, it was tough. But overall, it was still a good year. For 2026, we hope things will improve — better at work, and in everything else," she said.

Areas closed due to large crowds

Among the crowd at Kallang, some attendees said they preferred the area compared with Marina Bay, which they found noticeably more crowded.

"At Marina Bay, it's very packed, especially with kids, which makes it a bit difficult. Today is actually very enjoyable because it's not so crowded. You can still move around, see everything and just soak in the atmosphere," said one attendee.

In an update on Dec 31 at around 8pm, the police said several areas around Marina Bay had been closed due to large crowds — Jubilee Bridge, Fullerton Waterfront area and Merlion Waterfront area.

In another update at about 9.40pm, the police added the Esplande Waterfront area to the list of closed areas.

At around 10.40pm, the police also closed off Helix Bridge and the Marina Bay Sands Waterfront area (near Rain Oculus).

The Marina Bay fireworks, the highlight of New Year's Eve in Singapore, will light up the bay for a 30-minute display following a range of activities and events.

As part of ONE Countdown 2026, the People's Association grassroots organisations will also host New Year celebrations at seven heartland locations: Boon Lay, Keat Hong, Marsiling, Nee Soon, Punggol, Tampines and Woodlands.

Residents in northeast Singapore can enjoy the New Year with fireworks at the open field next to One Punggol, alongside a variety of carnival games and food stalls, while those in the northern region can catch a drone show at the open field beside Futsal Arena@Yishun, offering a unique way to welcome 2026.

