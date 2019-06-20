Singapore Airlines beaten to world's best airline award by Qatar Airways

While Singapore Airlines missed out on being named best airline, it won several key awards including best cabin crew, best first class, best airline in Asia, and best first-class seat.

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been beaten to the world's best airline title by Qatar Airways.

The Gulf carrier reclaimed the top spot - which it ceded to SIA in last year's edition - at the 2019 World Airline Awards in Paris on Tuesday (June 18).

It is the fifth time that Qatar Airways has been named the world's best airline, after winning the award in 2017, 2015, 2012 and 2011.

The airline also clinched awards for best business class, best business-class seat and best airline in the Middle East.

"It is a proud moment for the airline as our constant innovation and service standards set the benchmark in our industry," says Qatar Airways group chief executive Akbar Al Baker.