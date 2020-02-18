Singapore Airlines to cut flights as coronavirus epidemic hits demand

An Airbus A380-800 aircraft of Singapore Airlines takes off from Zurich airport, Switzerland October 16, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

SYDNEY  - Singapore Airlines Ltd will temporarily cut flights across its global network in the three months to May, it said on Tuesday, as a coronavirus epidemic hits demand for services to the Asian city state, as well as through the key transit hub.

Key affected destinations include Frankfurt, Jakarta, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, Paris, Seoul, Sydney and Tokyo, the airline said on its website.

"Singapore Airlines and SilkAir will temporarily reduce services across our network due to weak demand as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak," the carrier said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and make further adjustments as necessary."

It declined to say what percentage of capacity it had cut in response to a query from Reuters, citing commercial sensitivity.

The cuts follow major reductions already announced in services to mainland China and Hong Kong. In the Dec. quarter, flights to mainland China made up 11 per cent of capacity for the airline, and more than that for budget arm Scoot.

"It's not a surprise to see some cuts in flights, given the weak forward bookings that can be expected from the current environment," said DBS analyst Paul Yong.

Demand on flights to South Korea and Japan had been hit hardest after China, Yong quoted Singapore Airlines' management team as having told analysts at a results briefing on Monday.

Those were the areas of the biggest cutbacks in Tuesday's announcement.

Singapore's tally of 77 cases of the virus is one of the highest outside mainland China, where more than 1,800 people have been killed in the epidemic.

Last week, the Asian tourism and travel hub said it expected visitor numbers to drop by a quarter or more this year, hit by the virus outbreak.

Besides visitors to the city-state, Singapore Airlines also relies heavily on transit traffic. Premium travel has suffered after many business events were cancelled across Asia because of the virus.

Hong Kong-based rival Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd has said it is cutting 40 per cent of capacity across its network, up from 30 per cent earlier, due to weak demand.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

More about
SIA (Singapore Airlines) Australia Airlines coronavirus Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics health Lifestyle travel

TRENDING

Singapore Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a &#039;trademark&#039;, says son Joel Choo
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a 'trademark', says son Joel Choo
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Interracial dating: &#039;People still aren&#039;t used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy&#039;
Interracial dating: 'People still aren't used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy'
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here&#039;s why
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here's why
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

SERVICES