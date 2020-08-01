Singapore Airlines diverts flights from Iranian airspace after attack on US-led forces in Iraq

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines said on Wednesday (Jan 8) it was diverting all flight routes from Iranian airspace.

The move comes after Iran said it launched a missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for a US drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

“All SIA flight routes are being diverted from the Iranian airspace,” the airline said in an e-mail, without giving a reason for the diversion.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was closely monitoring events in the Middle East and coordinating with US airlines and foreign authorities about aviation safety after Iran's attack.

Teheran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US-led coalition personnel, the US military said.

Several airlines had flights over parts of Iraq and Iran at the time according to FlightRadar24 data.

US carriers are banned from flying at altitudes below 7,920m over Iraq under FAA guidance issued in 2018 because of ongoing concerns about threats to US civil aviation throughout Iraq.

They have been banned from flying in an area of Iranian airspace above the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman since Iran shot down a high-altitude US drone last June. No major US airlines fly over Iran at present.

Carriers are increasingly taking steps to uncover threats to their planes after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down in 2014 by a missile over Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.