Singapore Airlines flight bound for Haneda airport diverted to Narita

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight was diverted to Narita International Airport after the collision between two planes caused a devastating fire on the tarmac at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

Other Haneda-bound flights may be affected as the situation remains fluid, said an SIA spokesperson on Jan 2 in response to queries.

SIA flight SQ634, which departed from Changi Airport at 2.05pm, was originally scheduled to arrive at around 9.40pm local time at Haneda airport before the incident. It was rerouted to Narita airport and landed there at around 9.20pm local time.

“Singapore Airlines can confirm that several flights are affected by the runway closure at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan,” said SIA, adding that passengers may visit its website for more information on their flight’s status.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority. SIA apologises to all customers for the inconvenience caused. SIA is closely monitoring the situation.”

At least one Japanese airline earlier told The Straits Times that it was assessing whether flights bound for Tokyo’s Haneda airport could land at alternative destinations, after a Japan Airlines plane and a smaller coast guard aircraft collided at the Japanese airport.

The incident caused all runways at Haneda airport to be closed for over three hours. The incident had occurred around 6pm local time.

“We are still gathering the facts and details of the impact on ANA flights... Any flights that had already departed for Haneda are currently being assessed for the possibility of landing at alternative airports,” said an All Nippon Airways (ANA) spokesman.

Three of the airport’s four runways reopened at 9.30pm local time, said the ANA spokesman.

As at 8.30pm, one ANA flight NH844 was scheduled to depart from Singapore’s Changi Airport for Tokyo’s Haneda airport at 10.20pm Singapore time.

The ANA spokesman said that NH844 will operate as per normal and depart for Haneda airport on time.

“We are making arrangements to operate as many flights as possible on Jan 3, but if we are unable to make arrangements, we may decide to delay or cancel flights just before departure,” said ANA on its website.

Another SIA flight, SQ636, departed Singapore for Haneda airport at 10.45pm Singapore time on Jan 2, according to Changi Airport’s website. The website also showed that Japan Airlines’ JL36, which was slated to depart at 10.25pm on Jan 2, had been retimed to 12.15am on Jan 3.

In a Facebook post, Changi Airport advised passengers flying to or from Tokyo’s Haneda airport to check with their airline on their flights’ status due to the closure of runways at the airport.

The Straits Times has contacted Japan Airlines for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.