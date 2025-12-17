Singapore Airlines flight from Istanbul delayed by 38 hours, rescheduled 3 times

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Istanbul to Singapore was rescheduled three times and delayed for a total of 38 hours due to a technical malfunction.

The original flight, SQ391, had been scheduled to depart Istanbul on Friday (Dec 12) at 1.15pm, but returned to the bay due to a technical issue with the aircraft's flaps.

A passenger named Rose documented her experience on the flight through several posts on Instagram, particularly during the initial delay that reportedly had passengers waiting on board the plane for two hours.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from SIA said the 229 passengers onboard were not asked to disembark but were given food and beverages while engineers attempted to resolve the issue.

"This was done to facilitate a quicker departure if our engineers could successfully resolve the technical issue," the spokesperson said.

However, the flight was ultimately delayed as engineers needed a spare part and more time to repair the aircraft.

According to SIA, all passengers were provided with hotel accommodations and dining vouchers throughout the delay, and that the airline helped affected passengers rebook connecting flights.

SQ391 was renumbered to SQ9391, and departed Istanbul two days later on Dec 14 at 3am. The flight arrived in Singapore the same day at 7.14pm.

"The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority," said the airline.

AsiaOne has reached out to Rose for additional comments.

