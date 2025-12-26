Several SIA flights cancelled as snowstorm hits New York

National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) has cancelled several flights to and from New York as a winter storm descended on the city and neighbouring regions.

According to the US Weather Prediction Center, heavy snow is expected to start falling in New York City and across Long Island from the afternoon of Dec 26 to 27, with as much as 20cm piling up before the storm winds down.

An advisory posted on SIA's website on Thursday (Dec 25) afternoon, and updated again at 11pm, indicated that the following flights have been cancelled:

SQ26 departing New York's John F. Kennedy airport (JFK) at 8.35am on Dec 26

SQ24 departing Singapore for JFK at 12.10pm on Dec 26

SQ25 departing JFK for Frankfurt at 8.15pm on Dec 26

SQ23 departing JFK for Singapore at 10.05pm on Dec 26

SQ22 departing Singapore for New York's Newark at 5.30am on Dec 27

SQ21 departing Newark for Singapore at 5.45pm on Dec 27

SIA also said that the situation remains fluid and that other SIA flights may also be affected.

Affected customers will be contacted by SIA.

"Customers affected by flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket," it added.

FlightAware, a flight tracking and data platform, reported that at least 400 international and domestic flights have been cancelled, with many more delayed.

New York's LaGuardia and JFK airports, as well as nearby Newark, were among the hardest hit.

