SIA flights between Singapore and Japan's Nagoya, Osaka, Tokyo retimed due to Typhoon Jangmi

National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Tuesday (June 2) announced the retiming of its flights operating to and from Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo due to weather conditions caused by Typhoon Jangmi.

At least 14 flights scheduled between June 2 and 3 have now been retimed:

SQ672 and SQ671 between Singapore and Nagoya;

SQ622, SQ623, and SQ618 between Singapore and Osaka;

SQ636, SQ631, SQ632, SQ633 between Singapore and Tokyo's Haneda Airport;

SQ638 and SQ637 between Singapore and Tokyo's Narita Airport.

In addition, flights between Singapore and Los Angeles via Tokyo's Narita Airport have also been retimed:

SQ11 between Los Angeles and Tokyo's Narita Airport;

SQ12 between Singapore and Tokyo's Narita Airport.

SIA will be contacting all affected customers to inform them about the changes to the flight schedules.

The airline also advised customers to visit its flight status page for the latest information as the situation remains fluid and other flights may be affected.

Those who are affected by the flight changes may request to be accommodated on alternative flights or seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.

NHK Japan reported that more than 330 flights, mostly to and from the Kyushu region, were cancelled on Tuesday, with domestic carriers expected to cancel more than 280 flights on Wednesday, including those to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

At least nine people have been injured as the severe tropical storm battered south-western Japan on Tuesday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of home.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has also warned of heavy rain, high waves and landslides in different regions.

At the time of this article's publication, a Level 3 equivalent alert is in force.

The highest alert level is Level 5.

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editor@asiaone.com