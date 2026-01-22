SIA best airline, 24th on list of Fortune's most admired companies in the world

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has come out tops among its peers in Fortune's world's most admired companies list for 2026 released on Wednesday (Jan 21).

It is ahead of Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM Group, United Airlines and Lufthansa Group, and outshone the wider aviation sector including Airbus and Lockheed Martin.

SIA and Toyota are the only Asian companies in the top 25 —the automobile company is ranked 23rd overall, while SIA is ranked 24th — bettering its 28th spot in 2025.

It is also the only Singapore-based company to feature in the top 50.

According to consultancy firm Korn Ferry, which partnered Fortune, nine attributes were used to evaluate companies when determining the industry rankings: ability to attract and retain talented people; quality of management; social responsibility to the community and the environment; innovativeness; quality of products or services; wise use of corporate assets; financial soundness; long-term investment value; and, effectiveness in doing business globally.

In an online statement, SIA said that it is honoured to be included in the list and for topping the industry.

"We are grateful to our customers, partners, shareholders, and all stakeholders for their trust and support, and our people for the passion and dedication they bring everyday," the statement said.

Topping this year's list of most admired companies is Apple, followed by Microsoft and Amazon respectively.

