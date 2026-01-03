SIA ranks 4th in Asia-Pacific for punctuality; Philippine Airlines tops list

Singapore Airlines (SIA) was the fourth most punctual airline in the Asia-Pacific region in 2025.

It was ranked third in 2024.

The national carrier's on-time performance score was 78.58 per cent, a dip from the previous year's score of 78.67 per cent, according to a report released by aviation analytics firm Cirium on Friday (Jan 2).

The top spot was clinched by Philippines Airlines, which scored 83.12 per cent.

The airline had an impressive climb from its number 7 spot in 2024 with a score of 76.06 per cent.

The second and third place went to Air New Zealand and Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) respectively.

In 2024, Air New Zealand was in fourth place — just behind Singapore — while ANA took second place.

Responding to AsiaOnes queries, an SIA spokesperson said that they "remain firmly committed to operational excellence, and enhancing the end-to-end travel experience for all [their] customers."

Aeromexico is world's most punctual airline

In global rankings, Mexico's Aeromexico retained its title as the world's most punctual airline, with a score of 90.02 per cent.

Saudia, the national carrier of Saudi Arabia, maintined its spot in second place with a score of 86.53 per cent.

Third place went to Scandinavian Airlines with a score of 86.09 per cent.

No Singapore carrier ranked top 10 globally for on-time performance.

According to the report, the data used to consolidate these rankings was taken from over 600 sources of real-time flight information.

To be considered on time, a passenger flight has to arrive at the gate within 15 minutes of its scheduled timing.

Most punctual airports

Besides airlines, the Cirium report also ranked the most punctual airports, grouping them according to size.

This was assessed using the on-time departures of flights, which means a passenger flight has to depart from the gate within 15 minutes.

Changi Airport did not feature in any of the rankings.

Among large airports, which see about 25 to 40 million outgoing passengers a year, Santiago's Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport took first place.

The Chilean airport had an on-time performance score of 87.04 per cent.

Following it were Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport (86.81 per cent) and Mexico City's Benito Juarez International Airport (86.55 per cent).

In the medium airport category, the top spot was nabbed once again by Panama City's Tocumen International Airport, which had a score of 93.34 per cent.

Medium airports see around 15 million to 25 million outgoing passengers annually, according to Cirium.

Among small airports — which see around five to 15 million passengers a year — the top place went to 2024's winner Jose Joaquin de Olmedo International Airport in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

It had a score of 91.47 per cent.

