SIA to launch daily flights to Hangzhou in June

Business and leisure travellers who are making trips to Zhejiang province's capital city of Hangzhou will soon find the journey more straightforward.

Starting June 1, Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be launching daily flights between Singapore and Hangzhou, subject to regulatory approvals.

If approved, Hangzhou will be SIA's ninth destination in mainland China, where the national carrier and its subsidiary Scoot together serve 22 destinations.

Flights will be operated using the Airbus A350-900 medium-haul variant and will be configured with 303 seats across two cabin classes, with 40 of them in Business Class.

The inaugural flight, SQ838, is scheduled to depart Singapore at 5.40pm on June 1 and arrive in Hangzhou at 10.50pm the same day.

The return flight, SQ839, will depart Hangzhou at 12.10am on June 2 and arrive in Singapore at 5.10am the same day.

There is no time difference between Singapore and Hangzhou.

SIA's return to Hangzhou after nearly 28 years, combined with Scoot's existing daily service, will give the group double-daily frequencies to Hangzhou.

The city is a leading tourist destination and business hub, and is also home to the Unesco-listed West Lake, the Longjing tea plantations, and historic temples and pagodas.

It is also a centre for technology and e-commerce, and a key gateway to Zhejiang province.

Dai Haoyu, senior vice-president of marketing planning at SIA, said the new service caters to demand from both leisure and business travellers to China.

"This new daily service deepens our presence in a key market for the SIA Group, and offers customers greater flexibility, connectivity, and choice when travelling between Singapore and China, and the wider region," he said.

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editor@asiaone.com