18 SIA, Scoot flights affected as Super Typhoon Bavi nears Taiwan and China

National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its subsidiary Scoot on Thursday (July 9) announced flight timing changes and cancellations on services operating to and from Sapporo, Seoul, Taipei and Tokyo due to weather conditions caused by Super Typhoon Bavi.

At least 16 flights scheduled for July 10 and 11 have been cancelled:

TR874 and TR875 between Singapore and Tokyo's Narita Airport on July 10;

TR872 and TR873 between Singapore and Seoul on July 10 and 11;

TR866, TR874, TR867 and TR875 between Singapore and Tokyo's Narita Airport on July 11;

TR892 and TR893 between Singapore and Sapporo via Taipei on July 11;

SQ876, 877, 878, 879 between Singapore and Taipei on July 11.

In addition, the following flights between Singapore and Taipei on July 10 have also been retimed:

SQ878 and 879 between Singapore and Taipei.

SIA said it would contact all affected customers to inform them of the changes to their flight schedules.

The airline also advised customers to visit its flight status page for the latest information, as the situation remains fluid and additional flights could be affected.

Customers affected by the flight changes may request to be booked on alternative flights or seek a full refund for the unused portion of their tickets.

On Thursday, Taiwan authorities urged residents to stock up on supplies and brace for what could be the most powerful typhoon since 2024.

The storm is forecast to skirt northern Taiwan before making landfall in China's eastern Fujian province on Saturday evening, according to China's National Meteorological Centre.

China, the world's second-largest economy, ​along with neighbouring Japan and Taiwan, is increasingly exposed to destructive weather events that scientists have linked ​to climate change.

This year is of particular concern because the anticipated emergence of El Nino could drive up temperatures and help fuel more frequent and intense typhoons.

[[nid:739592]]

editor@asiaone.com