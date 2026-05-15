SIA cuts staff bonus to 5.7 months for FY2026, down from 7.45 months

Singapore Airlines (SIA) staff will be receiving a lower bonus of 5.7 months for the 2026 financial year.

The profit-sharing bonus was announced to staff at an event at Singapore Expo on Thursday (May 14), reported The Business Times.

The bonus of 5.7 months is lower than that of previous years – eligible staff were rewarded with 7.45 months for FY2025, 7.94 months for FY2024 and 6.65 months for FY2023.

The airline announced its financial results for FY2025, which ended on March 31, 2026, on the same day.

Staff costs up

According to SIA's financial report, staff costs for FY2026 increased to $3.92 billion, up from $3.76 billion the year prior.

SIA reported full-year operating profits of $2.4 billion, owing to healthy demand for air travel, higher yields, and lower full year net fuel costs.

It posted a 57.4 per cent drop in net profits however, caused by the absence of a one-off accounting gain from the year prior, coupled with the share of full year losses from Air India.

Looking ahead, the airline warned that heightened geopolitical tensions, including the conflict in the Middle East, could add cost pressures for the airline.

"The most immediate impact is on jet fuel prices, which have more than doubled since the conflict began," the airline said, adding that increased air fares across SIA and Scoot do not fully offset the rise in the price of jet fuel.

However, the airline said that it will continue to leverage its strong foundations and manage cost volatility through its established risk management framework to strengthen its long-term competitive position.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com