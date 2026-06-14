Singapore Airlines plane suffers burst tyres at KL airport, runway temporarily closed

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Singapore suffered a burst tyre incident during its landing at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Saturday (June 13), causing a runway to be temporarily closed.

The flight — SQ114 — a Boeing 737 Max, landed at about 1.27pm.

Data from flight tracking platform FlightRadar24 shows the aircraft stopped at around the halfway mark of a runway before its tracking dropped.

It is unclear if this was due to the aircraft's automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) being turned off.

Several ground service equipment (GSE) are then observed at the plane's last tracked position.

Visuals of the incident were shared by several persons in a Malaysia Airlines social media group.

Two passengers on board the flight, Justin Davy Lee and Mei San, shared photographs of the aircraft's left main landing gear — with both tyres burst.

A video and photograph of the runway taken between 5.50pm and 6.10pm show at least five GSE and one fire engine from the airport's fire rescue services around the approximately six-and-a-half years old aircraft.

Eyewitness Nisyaanthan Pusphanathan said in a post at 7.15pm that the aircraft was eventually towed to the gate.

In a Facebook post at about 6.35pm, KLIA said that the runway would remain temporarily closed until 9pm, referring airlines and flight crew to an aviation notice filed.

It added that the airport's two other runways remain operational, although flights may be delayed.

Passengers were advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

The runway was eventually reopened at 7.40pm.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that the aircraft's turnaround flight as SQ113 was cancelled. On flight tracking platforms, there are also no records of SQ113's flight on Saturday.

By running checks using the aircraft's registration, AsiaOne was able to determine that the aircraft returned to Singapore at about 11.18am on Sunday as SQ9105.

AsiaOne has reached out to Singapore Airlines for more information.

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editor@asiaone.com