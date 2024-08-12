Singapore Airlines' SQ638 lands at Narita Airport with smoking engine, no injuries reported

White smoke was seen emanating from the left engine from a Singapore Airlines plane as it touched down at Narita International Airport on Monday (Aug 12) morning.

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, the city fire department dispatched fire engines to the airport's Runway B after receiving a report at about 6.50am SGT.

No injuries were reported.

Flight SQ638 was carrying 276 passengers and crew on board, said the Narita International Airport Corporation.

Runway B was temporarily closed for the aircraft, a Boeing 787, to be towed away, Kyodo News reported. The affected runway reopened at about 7.30am SGT.

Tire debris was also found on the runway, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism's airport office.

AsiaOne has contacted Singapore Airlines for more information.

