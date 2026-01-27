Singapore Airlines flight from Manila suffers damage to tail during landing at Changi Airport

A Singapore Airlines flight from Manila reportedly suffered damage during its landing at Changi Airport on Saturday (Jan 24) evening.

Aviation Source News reported that the tail of Flight SQ917 struck the runway while making an approach.

The Airbus A350-941 then positioned itself for a second approach to the same runaway, and landed without further incident.

FlightRadar24 data showed that the SIA plane was scheduled to arrive in Singapore at 6pm from Ninoy Aquino International Airport after a three-hour flight.

It landed at 6.32pm following the go-around and tail strike, according to aviation news site The Aviation Hub.

Photos shared on social media appeared to show damage of the tail of the plane.

AsiaOne has contacted Singapore Airlines for comment.

