Singapore Airshow to include 8 flying displays and flypasts, will be streamed live

SINGAPORE - Eight flying displays and flypasts - a popular feature of the Singapore Airshow - will be streamed live, with this year's edition in February dropping public day programmes.

The high-fliers will come from four air forces and two commercial companies at the biennial airshow, which is touted as Asia's largest and most influential international aerospace and defence event.

Taking to the skies for the first time at the airshow - held at the Changi Exhibition Centre from Feb 15 to 18 - is the Indian Air Force's light combat aircraft, called Tejas.

Indonesia's Jupiter Aerobatic Team, also known as The Jupiters, will send spirits soaring with their six-plane formations and precision flying, after last appearing at 2018's edition.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force will showcase an F-16C fighter jet's solo aerobatics and a pair of AH-64D Apache attack helicopters.

The United States Marine Corps' F-35B Lightning II will also streak across the sky while the US Air Force's B-52 Stratofortress will take part in a flyby.

Commercial plane watchers can look forward to demonstration flights by Airbus' A350-1000 and Boeing's wide-bodied B777-9.

Mr Leck Chet Lam, managing director of the organiser of the airshow Experia, said: "We are excited to present the much-anticipated flying displays at this year's Singapore Airshow, a key highlight that brings the global aerospace and aviation industry together for this biennial event.

"These stellar performances by our partners and exhibitors are testament to the recovery of the aerospace and aviation industry and we hope they will uplift spirits."

The 2022 edition has drawn exhibitors, including big names such as Airbus, Boeing and Rolls-Royce.

The flying displays will be held once a day at 12.30pm on Feb 15, and 11.30am on Feb 16, 17 and 18.

The live stream can be accessed at this website and Singapore Airshow's official Facebook page.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.