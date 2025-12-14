Singapore and China at 35: Enduring partnership, steadfast amidst change

Tomorrow, I will be co-chairing the 21st Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) with People's Republic of China Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang in Chongqing. As the apex bilateral mechanism between Singapore and China, the JCBC is more than a platform for dialogue. It has anchored our partnership, allowing leaders and officials from both sides to build trust, review progress, and set high-level direction to deliver substantive outcomes.

This 21st edition of the JCBC is especially meaningful, as it coincides with several bilateral milestones. First, we mark the 35th anniversary of Singapore-China diplomatic relations this year, with PM Lawrence Wong and Premier Li Qiang exchanging official visits.

Second, we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative (CCI) — our third Government-to-Government (G2G) project. This follows recent anniversaries of our first two G2G projects — the 30th anniversary of the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) last year and the 15th anniversary of the Tianjin Eco-City in 2023.

We are holding the JCBC in Chongqing to commemorate this. I look forward to seeing how the CCI has evolved to support emerging priorities central to both our economies, such as green development, digital transformation, and supply chain resilience.

I also visited our State-level Bilateral Cooperation Project — the Guangzhou Knowledge City — in September this year, to commemorate its 15th anniversary. It continues to be a useful testbed for developing new technologies and to support knowledge sharing between Singapore and Guangzhou.

Last month, we held the 10th edition of the Singapore-China Leadership Forum, which is a longstanding platform for dialogue between our leaders and officials to exchange valuable experiences in leadership development.

These milestones are a testament to the steady, long-term vision that Singapore and China have shared in our partnership. We have continuously explored new areas of co-operation where both sides are able to draw on each other's strengths. This has allowed our collaborations to endure, adapt, and deepen amidst evolving global and domestic circumstances.

Today, countries worldwide face many uncertainties — posed by rising geopolitical tensions, economic headwinds, and rapid technological advancements that bring both opportunities and challenges.

It is therefore all the more important that Singapore and China remain committed to our forward-looking vision, to continue building on the strong foundation of our partnership to chart a course for the future. There are three key areas which we can focus on.

Economic connectivity and resilient trade

Our trade and investment ties continue to expand even amidst increasing global economic uncertainties. Through our collaborations in Suzhou, Tianjin, Chongqing and beyond, we are opening new pathways for Singapore businesses to invest in China, and ensuring that trade flows remain secure and resilient.

We are also exploring how we can extend collaboration into third-country markets. During Premier Li Qiang's recent visit to Singapore, we concluded an agreement to explore third-party market collaboration, leveraging our existing bilateral co-operation in the SIP to facilitate the two-way internationalisation of companies between Southeast Asia and China through Singapore. We also committed to jointly provide third-country training that will support Asean countries in advancing sustainable development.

In agricultural and food trade, we are strengthening supply chains, improving market access, and enhancing overall resilience. We will also continue to enhance financial connectivity, to support deepening cross-border trade and investment between our countries.

Green and digital innovation

At the heart of our green and digital co-operation is a shared resolve: to find innovative solutions to pressing global challenges. We will continue to promote joint research and innovation collaboration in emerging low-carbon technologies, and take concrete steps in building greener economies and contributing to global climate action.

Where there are complementarities, we are also exploring how digital technologies can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our green solutions.

China is at the forefront of clean energy technologies. Singapore will continue to strengthen our bilateral energy collaborations to support our energy transition. We also welcome China's support for Southeast Asia's decarbonisation efforts, including through the development of the Asean Power Grid.

Our co-operation is complemented by the vibrant network of partnerships between our universities and research institutes. From precision medicine and applications of artificial intelligence (AI) to sustainable construction and the promotion of healthy ageing, our institutions are forging capabilities together that will be mutually beneficial.

As we harness the potential of digital technologies such as AI, we should also mitigate emerging risks so that our peoples can embrace such technologies with confidence.

Exchanges on our respective approaches in domains like AI governance will enable responsible technological innovation and help build a better future.

During Premier Li's visit, we also agreed to enhance our co-operation in the digital economy, through the sharing of best practices on related policies and regulations. This contributes to the establishment of a trusted and secure digital environment.

People-to-people and institutional ties

Underpinning all this are our people-to-people ties. We continue to promote exchanges at all levels, facilitated through our mutual 30-day visa exemption arrangement.

Regular visits and exchanges between our officials nurture trust and understanding, while people-to-people engagements through both youth and sports exchanges will deepen mutual understanding and strengthen the bonds between our societies for generations to come.

A key initiative is the Singapore-China Youth Interns Exchange Scheme, which has helped our students gain a deeper appreciation of each other's countries.

Looking ahead, I am confident that Singapore and China will continue to adapt and expand our partnership to keep pace with global shifts, unlock new drivers of growth, and contribute to regional and global stability.

Our task is not only to celebrate past milestones, but to chart new horizons — to ensure that this partnership, firmly rooted in trust and friendship, continues to flourish in the coming decades and bring prosperity to our peoples.

The author is Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry.

