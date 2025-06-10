Singapore and Johor Regent Tunku Ismail to swop land plots near Botanic Gardens

SINGAPORE — A 13ha plot of prime land abutting Singapore Botanic Gardens will come into the Government’s possession, following a land swop deal between the Republic and the Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

In exchange, Tunku Ismail will receive an 8.5ha piece of state land near the 13ha plot, which he can develop, subject to regulatory approvals.

The exchange involving the land in Tyersall Park — an area privately owned by the Johor royal family since the 1800s — is expected to be completed later in 2025. The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced the deal on June 10.

Tyersall Park is the historical Singapore residence of the sultan of Johor, and Singapore has over the years purchased some land from the royal family.

Portions of the land that Singapore bought from the family have been developed as the Botanic Gardens’ Tyersall and Gallop extensions.

On June 10, the agencies said Tunku Ismail currently owns 21.1ha of land in the area, including the 13ha plot that is part of the swop.

The remaining 8.1ha of land sits between the 13ha plot and the 8.5ha plot that he will receive following the swop.

These plots are some of the most prime land on the island, near designated good class bungalow areas. One mansion in nearby Gallop Park sold for $58 million in January.

In 2021, Bloomberg reported that Tunku Ismail had plans to develop the vacant plots into a "multi-billion-dollar luxury residential development". The report, which cited unnamed sources, said he had been seeking permission to develop these high-end homes.

SLA and URA said Tunku Ismail intends to develop his land, and that the swop was agreed upon so his planned developments will be farther away from the 49ha portion of the Singapore Botanic Gardens that was inscribed as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2015.

The 8.5ha and 13ha plots to be swopped are of "comparable value", said the two agencies, adding that the 8.1ha plot will remain under Tunku Ismail’s ownership.

After the swop, Tunku Ismail may develop the 8.5ha and 8.1ha plots, which are suitable for low-rise and low-density residential uses, SLA and URA said.

"Any development plans will be subject to due process," they said, adding that URA and other agencies will assess the applications and ensure the proposed development "is sensitive to" its surroundings.

The agencies also said any development will be subject to environmental studies before works start, to mitigate any potential impact on the environment.

As for the 13ha plot that will come under the state’s ownership, SLA and URA said it will remain undeveloped for now, to keep future plans for the area open.

