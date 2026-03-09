Singapore appoints 2 new High Court judges

The President has appointed two judicial commissioners as High Court judges from Monday (March 9), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

They are Justices Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir and Sushil Sukumaran Nair.

With their appointments, the number of judges on the Supreme Court stands at 35, said PMO in a news release.

This includes the Chief Justice, five Justices of the Court of Appeal, four judges of the Appellate Division, 19 judges of the High Court, a judicial commissioner and five senior judges.

There are also 26 international judges.

Justice Faizal was appointed judicial commissioner in May 2024 for two years.

He joined the legal service in 2005 as a justices' law clerk in the Supreme Court, before being appointed assistant registrar.

Justice Faizal was posted to the Attorney-General's Chambers' (AGC) criminal justice division in 2007, and later to the state prosecution division.

He then served as Singapore Medical Council's general counsel and legal director for about one-and-a-half years before returning to AGC's criminal justice division as a director in 2015.

Justice Faizal assumed the position of deputy chief prosecutor in the same division from March 2018 to December 2022, and was later appointed the crime division's second chief prosecutor.

He was appointed Senior Counsel in 2020.

"As judicial commissioner, his areas of focus have been in building and construction, shipbuilding, complex and technical cases, company, insolvency and trust matters, family matters as well as torts," said PMO.

Meanwhile, Justice Sushil was appointed judicial commissioner in April 2025 for one year.

He was admitted to the Bar in 1990 and joined Drew & Napier, where he was in practice for about 35 years and dedicated the majority of his time to restructuring work, particularly in the Asia Pacific region.

He was the deputy CEO of the law firm and headed its corporate restructuring and workout practice group.

"As judicial commissioner, he has been hearing cases on civil matters, such as finance, securities, banking, complex commercial cases, company, insolvency, trusts, arbitration, defamation, professional negligence and statutory torts," said PMO.

