Singapore Army to open new range complex at Bedok Camp with 'realistic' battlefield scenarios by 2031

The Singapore Army will build another multi-mission range complex for national servicemen to do realistic practice shooting, as well as learning how to use and counter against drones.

The new facility, to be located at Bedok Camp, is slated to be operational by 2031.

Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing announced this in Parliament on Friday (Feb 27) while laying out his ministry’s spending plans.

He said that the current multi-mission range complex at Pasir Laba Camp in Jurong has been used by generations of national servicemen to hone their marksmanship skills.

The three-storey building, commissioned in 2013, allows soldiers to simulate day and night conditions, as well as different range lengths.

This reduces the time taken to complete practice shoots by half a day, compared to traditional outdoor ranges.

"For more of our soldiers to use such facilities, the Army will build another multi-mission range complex," said Chan, adding that its completion will free up land currently occupied by six firing ranges that can be repurposed for other training needs.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the six live-firing ranges that will be repurposed comprise four at the SAFTI Military Institute in Jurong and two located in Nee Soon.

Six other ranges will remain operational, including two in Pulau Tekong for full-time national servicemen (NSFs) to hone their shooting fundamentals during Basic Military Training.

The remaining ranges located are in Poyan and Nee Soon.

Beyond increasing capacity, Chan said that the new range complex will allow soldiers to train "more realistically and precisely" across different scenarios and domains.

The facility will feature six 100-metre ranges that are equipped with video targetry systems, enabling soldiers to fire live rounds against backdrops simulating multiple "realistic" scenarios.

Flashing lights, sound effects, and props such as rubble will also be used.

One scenario involves neutralising "terrorists" who stormed Changi Airport and took hostages at gunpoint, which AsiaOne experienced during a media hands-on session at Pasir Laba Camp on Wednesday (Feb 25).

The new range complex at Bedok Camp will also feature double-height ceilings which will allow soldiers to practise with and against elevated targets such as drones, Mindef said in a media factsheet released on the same day.

Chan said that the new facility, located two minutes from the future Sungei Bedok MRT station on the Downtown Line and Thomson–East Coast Line, will make it more convenient for soldiers to train.

Around 120,000 personnel are expected to use it annually once its completion, said Mindef.

These include members from the SAF Volunteer Corps and the National Cadet Corps to "experience a slice of national service".

Similar to how operationally ready national servicemen fulfil their annual Individual Physical Proficiency Test requirements, they will be able to book range slots directly through the OneNS application without having to go through their units.

On the future of Pasir Laba Camp’s multi-mission range complex, the Army's head of training development branch Senior Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Liu said that the Army will study whether upgrades are needed.

He said that both ranges share similar features, such as being able simulate day and night conditions, that will not "go out of style".

