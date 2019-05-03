Singapore-based doctor dies after rescue from Nepal's Mount Annapurna, the world's 10th highest mountain

Medical staff and rescue personnel moving Malaysian climber Chin Wui Kin to a hospital bed after airlifting him to Mediciti Hospital in Lalitpur, on the outskirts of Kathmandu on April 26, 2019.

A Singapore-based Malaysian doctor died yesterday, after he was rescued from Nepal's Mount Annapurna where he was stranded in sub-zero temperatures for nearly two days.

Dr Chin Wui Kin, 48, had reached the top of the 8,100m Himalayan mountain last Tuesday with 32 other climbers but failed to return to the nearest camp, 1km below the peak, with the rest of his group.

His Sherpa guide Nima Tshering, who reportedly gave his oxygen tank to the doctor, had made his way to Camp IV, sparking the search for Dr Chin, who was a visiting senior consultant in anaesthesia at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Dr Chin, an experienced climber, was found by a rescue helicopter last Friday at around 7,500m, and taken to Kathmandu-based Mediciti Hospital, where he was said to be in a critical condition. He was reportedly suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite.

He was later airlifted to Singapore for further treatment at the National University Hospital.

Mount Annapurna, the world's 10th highest mountain, has a higher death rate than Mount Everest and is said to be technically difficult.

In an interview with an expedition organiser last year, Dr Chin said he had wanted to scale Mount Everest "to live a dream", and successfully did so last year.

He said he had climbed more than 10 mountains, including Mount Manaslu in Nepal, Mount Denali in Alaska, United States, and Mount Vinson in Antarctica.

Asked what he would say to those who lacked courage to pursue their dreams, he had said: "I think it takes time for people to want to live their dreams because there are other things we need to think about.

"We need to have a career, earn enough money to have a family, and it's not easy for anyone to just drop these things and live the dream. But to me, don't forget your dream. One day, live it."

