Singapore-based paedophile Boris Kunsevitsky produced child pornography, stored it in e-folder named 'jailbait'

SINGAPORE - For more than 15 years, convicted Australian paedophile Boris Kunsevitsky documented his sexual abuse of 47 children, including five in Singapore, on videos and in photographs that he stored in an online file entitled "jailbait".

The term is slang for someone who is below the legal age of consent for sexual activity, and Kunsevitsky had produced more than 1,000 photographs or videos of child pornography.

His crimes were detailed in court documents the Australian authorities gave to The Straits Times.

Kunsevitsky, 53, had pleaded guilty in a Melbourne Court last week (May 21) to 59 counts relating to child sex abuse and child pornography.

He was based in Singapore when he committed most of his crimes against children in South-east Asia and Australia, said the documents.

One of his earliest crimes is the sexual abuse of a boy in Singapore between September 2002 and August 2003.

The boy's age then is estimated to be between 12 and 14.

He had sex with the boy in his home here and photographed some of the sexual acts.

He also took multiple pictures of the boy engaged in "pornographic posing"or activity on other occasions, said Australian prosecutor Krista Breckweg in court last Monday (May 20).

The boy was also photographed watching "child exploitation material" on a laptop and viewing close-up images of his erect penis, she added.

The boy was one of five children Kunsevitsky abused in Singapore. The rest of his victims lived in Indonesia, Australia and the Philippines.