Singapore beats Timor-Leste 3-0 to keep perfect start at Asean Cup

SINGAPORE - The Lions had their reserves to thank on Dec 14, when they maintained their perfect start to their 2024 ASEAN Championship campaign as they overcame minnows Timor-Leste 3-0 at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Japan-born playmaker Kyoga Nakamura scored his first goal in his fourth appearance for his adopted country when he kept his nerve to slot in a 76th-minute penalty to his left and send Junildo Pereira the wrong way.

The spot kick was confirmed following a video assistant referee check, after Olagar Xavier was adjudged to have pushed substitute Shawal Anuar in the box.

Shawal then kept up his rich vein of form with a late brace to take his tally to 16 goals in 39 international appearances.

Again it was the bench players who made the difference, as he tucked away Safuwan Baharudin's cross in the 83rd minute, before he tapped in seven minutes later after fellow substitutes Jordan Emaviwe and Farhan Zulkifli combined to create the opening.

Lions coach Tsutomu Ogura made seven changes from the team who started in the 2-1 win over Group A opponents Cambodia on Dec 11, perhaps to cope with the hectic schedule of playing two home and two away games in 10 days.

But with scorers Faris Ramli and Shawal on the bench, world No. 161 Singapore lacked individuals who could create clear opportunities and make the difference up front.

In contrast, Timor-Leste kept all their starting outfielders who were narrowly beaten 3-2 by Malaysia on Dec 11, replacing only goalkeeper Georgino Mendonca with Pereira.

The world No. 196 side belied their status as the lowest-ranked team in the tournament by creating the best chance of the match, when Singapore centre-back Lionel Tan was caught in possession and Timor-Leste skipper Joao Pedro's long-range chip beat goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud but not the post.

Ogura admitted his team rode their luck at times, and said: "We prepare as best as we can for the match, and I choose the team not only based on their condition, but how well they train.

"In the first half, we made stupid individual mistakes sometimes but it is important that if one player goes missing everyone needs to help to cover.

"We were much improved in the second half, were better with the ball and made three goals."

However, the nominated hosts, who have to play in Vietnam as they do not have a stadium that satisfies the tournament's requirements, also enjoyed slices of good fortune.

In the 51st minute, Abdul Rasaq Akeem's close-range effort was chalked off for offside. Five minutes later, Nelson Viegas escaped punishment despite tripping Farhan in the penalty area. The Lions winger then had a good chance blocked by Pereira in the 81st minute.

There was confusion post-match as the official website initially registered the result as 2-0, with doubts over Shawal's first goal, before it was updated.

But what is clear for the Lions is their path to the semi-finals, as they can seal their place in the knockout round with a win against defending champions Thailand at the National Stadium on Dec 17, or in Malaysia on Dec 20. Two draws will also suffice.

The Thais edged out Malaysia 1-0 with a strike from Sweden-born forward Patrik Gustavsson in Bangkok on Dec 14 to top Group A with six points, ahead of the second-placed Lions only on goal difference. Malaysia are third with four points.

Shawal said: "We could have done better in the first half. We had a few chances but didn't convert. But in the second half, we played well and got the three points.

"We take one game at a time and we will progress and work harder in training.

"Everyone is giving their best for the tournament and we have to prepare well to take on our next opponents."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.