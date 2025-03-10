Singapore begins extradition proceedings against Indonesian fugitive Paulus Tannos, first since treaty signed in 2022

Singaporean authorities have begun the extradition process against an Indonesian businessman over his alleged role in a corruption scandal, following a request by Indonesia.

It is the first such request since the treaty between the two countries came into force in March last year. It was signed in January 2022.

Paulus Tannos, who also goes by the name Tjhin Thian Po, holds Singapore permanent residency, and has been remanded without bail in Singapore. He is believed to be living here since 2017.

He has been on the Indonesia Corruption Eradication Commission's (KPK) wanted list since Oct 19, 2021.

According to the KPK's wanted list and Indonesian media reports, Tannos, in his 60s, is wanted for his alleged role in a graft scandal involving the government's national electronic identity card (e-KTP) project, which led to state losses of about 2.3 trillion ruppiah (S$192 million).

Under the extradition treaty between Singapore and Indonesia, 31 types of criminal acts, including corruption, drugs, money laundering, and terrorism are covered.

It also allows the retrospective application for crimes committed up to 18 years ago (from the date of ratification).

At a media briefing on Monday (March 10), Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam said that the Indonesians made a request for the provisional arrest of Tannos on Dec 19, 2024.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), which is the KPK's counterpart, then reviewed the request with the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) to determine if the request falls within the extradition treaty signed between the two countries.

Having been satisfied that the legal requirements are met, CPIB applied to the Singapore Court for a warrant of arrest for Tannos on Jan 17, 2025, which was granted on the same day. He was immediately arrested.

Tannos was then placed in remand without bail, pending the submission of a formal request for extradition by the Indonesian authorities.

On Feb 24, the Indonesian authorities submitted their formal request to extradite Tannos.

In a media statement on Monday, the Ministry of Law said that AGC, as Singapore's central authority for extradition requests, has proceeded to review the request and its accompanying documents.

"Once the legal requirements for extradition are met, the matter will be promptly placed before the court," the Ministry said.

Understanding the extradition process

Singapore has extradition agreements or treaties with Germany, the United States and Hong Kong, and is also part of extradition arrangements with 40 Commonwealth territories, including Australia, Britain and Canada.

There are also reciprocal arrangements with Brunei and Malaysia for the endorsement of arrest warrants.

According to Singapore's Extradition Act, extradition of a fugitive to a foreign country is permissible only if the offence is within the schedule of extradition offences. There must also be sufficient evidence to justify the request.



If a fugitive does not contest the extradition, extradition generally takes place in less than six months.

In the case of Tannos, he has indicated that he would contest the extradition.

Lawyers whom AsiaOne spoke to said that the timeline for extradition varies from case to case based on the facts and circumstances. If the defendant contests the extradition, and goes on to appeal any decision, the process could take up to two years, or more.

During Tannos' court mention in January, his lawyers tried unsuccessfully to claim diplomatic immunity for him by producing a diplomatic passport from West African country Guinea-Bissau.



However, this was rebutted by the State Counsel who pointed out that Tannos is not accredited with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Based on an open search of Tannos' name against the judiciary hearing list, he is also involved in an ongoing civil trial involving the provision of services (excluding renovation).

[[nid:709818]]

editor@asiaone.com