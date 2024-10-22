Singapore blocks 10 foreign-linked websites over potential hostile information threat

The authorities have disabled access to 10 inauthentic websites set up by foreign actors.

These websites could be used to mount hostile information campaigns (HICs) against Singapore, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in a joint statement on Tuesday (Oct 22).

The Broadcasting Act allows the authorities to issue directions to take action against content that does not comply with regulations.

Investigations revealed that these inauthentic websites were designed to look like genuine Singapore websites through their domain names and incorporating familiar local features and visuals.

Two of the banned websites utilised domain names similar to popular local websites, such as www.zaobaodaily.com, a name similar to local Chinese news outlet Lianhe Zaobao.

The content on these two websites had the potential of misleading readers about official positions or local sentiments, said the authorities.

Seven other websites used the word "Singapore" and other related terms, such as Singapura, Singdao and Lioncity in their domain name.

These websites published Singapore-related content that was identical to other foreign newswires that conduct HICs against other countries.

One website named Alamak.io carried Singapore-related content that paraphrased articles published by local mainstream media. Majority of the articles on this website were likely written by artificial intelligence tools.

This website also published commentaries on socio-political issues, including one that falsely alleged Singapore allowed other countries to conduct biological warfare research.

Banned websites associated with networks that previously conducted HICs

Most of the websites in the abovementioned list were associated with global networks of inauthentic news websites that previously conducted HICs and influence campaigns in other countries, IMDA and MHA said.

These inauthentic news sites, based in China, were sharing pro-Beijing disinformation and ad hominem attacks by concealing them within large amounts of commercial content, according to a 2024 study by academic research laboratory The Citizen Lab.

These networks were also previously found by cybersecurity company Mandiant in 2022 to be disseminating pro-PRC content under the guise of independent news outlets from different parts of the world.

Pre-emptive action taken in public interest: MHA

MHA told AsiaOne on Tuesday that no Singaporeans are involved in operating these websites, and that the level of exposure of these sites are currently low.

Investigations by the ministry also show that the websites have not mounted a HIC against Singapore.

"However, the websites could potentially be used to mount HICs against Singapore in the future. It is therefore in the public interest to take pre-emptive action against them," said the ministry.

In the joint statement, the authorities also urged Singaporeans to remain vigilant to inauthentic websites when consuming online content.

Currently, there are no provisions in the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act 2021 to pre-emptively act against websites, whether authentic or not.

For example, an Account Restriction Direction, which is an anticipatory direction, can only be given to a provider of a social media service and/or electronic service but not websites.

The government is currently reviewing FICA to see how it can be addressed.

