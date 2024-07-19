95 online accounts to be blocked over foreign interference concerns: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has requested to block 95 accounts across five social media platforms, preventing them from being accessible in Singapore.

These accounts will be restricted under the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act 2021 (FICA), and applies to Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and X, formerly known as Twitter, said MHA in a statement released on July 19.

This is the first use of account restriction directions under FICA since the law was passed in October 2021.

Between April 17 and May 10, 2024, a total of 92 social media accounts across the five social media platforms published over 120 posts containing videos on Singapore's leadership transition.

Investigations by the ministry found that the 92 accounts are part of a network linked to foreigner Guo Wengui and his affiliated organisations the New Federal State of China and the Himalaya Supervisory Organisation (HSO).

Three (of the 95) accounts belong to a Singapore chapter (Himalaya Singapore) under HSO.

"These posts were published in a coordinated manner and contained narratives which alleged that Singapore is in the pocket of a foreign actor, and that the foreign actor was behind the scenes in the selection of Singapore's fourth generation leader," said MHA.

Lawrence Wong was sworn in as Singapore's fourth prime minister on May 15.

The ministry said that there are grounds to believe that Guo's network can and may potentially harness the 95 accounts to mount hostile information campaigns which are targeted directly at Singapore.

Guo, a self-exiled Chinese businessman, was convicted by a US court on Tuesday (July 16) of defrauding his online followers in a billion-dollar scam, BBC reported.

He was found guilty on nine of the 12 criminal counts he faced, including fraud, racketeering and money laundering.

Delivering disinformation

The ministry also pointed out a study by Graphika in 2021 which showed that Guo is also at the core of a "vast network of interrelated media entities and social media accounts" that deliver disinformation across multiple platforms.

The posts targeting Singapore's leadership transition aren't the only ones Guo and his organisations have addressed, either - his network was also observed to have posted a variety of other Singapore-related narratives.

"The network's coordinated actions and precedence of using Singapore to push its agenda have demonstrated its willingness and capability to spread false narratives that are detrimental to Singapore's interests," MHA said.

"The timing of the coordinated posts, which coincided with the period of Singapore's political leadership transition, is indicative of deliberate planning and actions."

Hostile information campaigns can undermine sovereignty and social cohesion.

And as seen in overseas incidents, they have the potential "to reduce confidence in democratic processes, sow discord in communities, and undermine trust in governments and public institutions", said MHA.

The issuance of the Account Restriction Directions to the five social media platforms means they are required to take "all reasonable steps" to terminate any functionality of their services that allows Guo and his network of accounts to interact with end-users in Singapore, said MHA.

"We urge Singaporeans to be discerning when consuming and disseminating information online," the ministry added.

"We should always fact-check the information to see if it is accurate and authentic, against a credible source."

