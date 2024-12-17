Singapore-bound flight returns to Penang after 15 minutes, AirAsia cites 'adverse weather'

A Singapore-bound flight from Penang returned back to Malaysia after a brief amount of time in the air, Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday (Dec 15).

AirAsia flight AK1729 was supposed to take off from Penang International Airport at 6.55pm last Friday (Dec 13), landing in Singapore at 8.20pm.

However, things went awry even before the plane took off as passengers had to wait out a delay of two hours.

When the plane finally departed the runway at 9.30pm, however, it soon turned back some 15 minutes into the flight, making an emergency landing in Penang.

AK1729 was then further delayed, finally leaving Penang at around 6am the next morning, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

The flight's passengers only arrived in Singapore at 7am that morning, almost 11 hours later than was originally planned.

A cracked windscreen?

Speaking with Shin Min, a male passenger claimed that the flight may have returned to Penang due to damage to the plane's windscreen.

In photographs seen by the Chinese publication, a portion of the windscreen appeared damaged, with mesh-like cracks on its surface.

Responding to queries from local media, AirAsia Malaysia stated that this was a "minor incident caused by adverse weather conditions".

"The flight crew, following strict safety and operational protocols, opted for a precautionary turnback to ensure the safety of all on board."

A "thorough" inspection was conducted after the plane landed in Singapore to ensure "continued safety and operational readiness", their statement to Mothership also read.

AirAsia Malaysia also stated that passengers were "well taken care of" - food and lodging was provided when the plane returned to Penang, and customers were given the choice of a free flight change within six months, credit to their account or a full refund.

AsiaOne has reached out to AirAsia for more information.

