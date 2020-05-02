Singapore business meeting linked to Malaysian, South Korean coronavirus cases

Singapore's health ministry said that the meeting involving the Malaysian took place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.
PHOTO: Google Maps
Reuters

SEOUL/SINGAPORE - An international business gathering at a plush Singapore hotel has been linked to coronavirus cases that have spread across the region, in a worrying sign of secondary transmissions from an epidemic that originated in China.

Malaysia on Tuesday (Feb 4) said its first citizen to be infected with the virus - a 41-year-old man - had attended a meeting in Singapore in mid-January that had included several international delegations, some from China.

A 38-year-old South Korean who came into contact with the Malaysian when he travelled to Singapore for a business conference has also been infected, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Wednesday.

The South Korean man had a meal with the Malaysian man, as well as several other South Koreans, during the conference, South Korea's Joongang Ilbo newspaper reported.

Singapore's Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the meeting involving the Malaysian took place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, adding that the city-state was working to identify individuals in close contact with the cases.

The Health Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for additional comment on the Korean case on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Singapore could not be immediately reached for comment.

Singapore - one of the worst-hit countries outside China in the 2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) - has reported 24 cases of coronavirus, including some local transmission cases.

The death toll from the epidemic - believed to have surfaced late last year in a market selling illegal wildlife at the central Chinese city of Wuhan - passed 490 on Wednesday.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus Ministry of Health

TRENDING

Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Andy Lau forfeits $1.7 million after cancelling Hong Kong concerts: Reports
Andy Lau forfeits $1.7 million after cancelling Hong Kong concerts: Reports
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Pastor Philip Chan, co-founder of halfway house The Hiding Place, dies of cancer at age 69
Pastor Philip Chan, co-founder of halfway house The Hiding Place, dies of cancer at age 69
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Coronavirus: Can touching a doorknob lead to infection? Experts weigh in on this and other questions
Coronavirus: Can touching a doorknob lead to infection?
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
Wuhan virus: G.E.M&#039;s tear-jerking music video on real-life common heroes sends netizens crying
Wuhan virus: G.E.M's music video on common heroes sends netizens crying
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun - When is the best date & time to deposit money?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore

Home Works

5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat

SERVICES