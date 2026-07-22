First-term MPs Shawn Loh, Foo Cexiang to be appointed ministers of state

Two first-term People's Action Party (PAP) backbenchers — Shawn Loh (Jalan Besar GRC) and Foo Cexiang (Tanjong Pagar GRC) — will be promoted to the frontbench.

Their upcoming appointments, effective Sept 1 this year and Jan 1, 2027, respectively, were announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (July 22) at a press conference on the changes to the Cabinet and other appointments.

Foo, 41, will be appointed Minister of State for Manpower and Trade and Industry, while Loh, 39, will be Minister of State at the Education and Health ministries.

PM Wong noted that while the two had only entered politics at the last General Election, they have both made a good start as MPs.

"I am bringing them into Government now, so that they can gain experience and develop further, while we continue to build the next generation of leaders," he said, as he explained his approach towards leadership renewal.

Asked by the media if the new normal of uncertainties has moved up the renewal pace, PM Wong reiterated that Singapore's approach is one of "continuous renewal, continuous adjustments".

"Every year we assess, we may appoint new office holders. We may do some promotions. We may make some adjustments to portfolios in order to broaden individuals' exposure, and it's a continuous process of renewal and maintaining that balance," he added.

"Because, indeed, we are assuming that uncertainty is the norm, and to navigate a world of constant flux and uncertainty, you need a good balance of experienced leadership as well as fresh perspectives."

Foo spent nearly 15 years as a civil servant, and has held portfolios spanning industrial planning, security policy, education planning and most recently, as director of private and future mobility at the Ministry of Transport before he resigned to enter politics.

He is presently vice-president for port ecosystem development at PSA Singapore.

In a Facebook post, Foo said he was "humbled and honoured" to join the Government.

"I started my career in the civil service in JTC, a statutory board under MTI, in 2010, and was posted to MTI in 2013, where I had the opportunity to work with MOM to develop SkillsFuture.

"I am excited to return to MTI and join MOM, with a singular mission — to contribute towards creating more good jobs and careers for all Singaporeans."

Meanwhile, Loh, who is currently group managing director at Commonwealth Capital Group, spent about 14 years as a civil servant, with roles across manpower, population planning and industry development.

He was formerly director of security and resilience programmes and director of Singapore's 2024 and 2025 Budgets.

Taking to Facebook on Wednesday evening, Loh said that he is joining the Cabinet as minister of state with a deep sense of gratitude and duty.

He added that he had asked to start on Jan 1 so that he can facilitate a smooth leadership transition for his current role.

Following the two first-term MPs' impending appointments, all six civil servants fielded by the PAP in the last election have entered political office.

The other four are: Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, Minister of State Jasmin Lau, Minister of State Dinesh Vasu Dash, and Senior Parliamentary Secretary Goh Han Yan.

5G leadership renewal 'doing well': PM Wong

Turning to a question on whether the 5G leadership is taking place with these appointments, PM Wong noted that the new officeholders, appointed after the 2025 General Election, have done well and are now ready to take on larger appointments.

"We are giving the new and younger officeholders greater responsibilities as they step up. At the same time, we are maintaining continuity and experience in the core leadership team.

"This balance matters — Singapore needs both experienced leaders to steer through immediate challenges, and a new generation ready to take us forward. Leadership renewal is therefore a continuous process," PM Wong said, adding that Singapore will see more of the 5G leaders emerge from this process.

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editor@asiaone.com