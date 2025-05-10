Singapore car allegedly made illegal U-turn on Second Link in Johor, causing fatal accident

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a metal barrier that had broken off from a road divider when a car allegedly made an illegal U-turn on the Second Link Highway, in Johor, Malaysia.

The incident, which took place on the evening of May 9, occurred after the Singapore-registered car smashed into the barrier while making the U-turn at an opening in the road divider.

In the process, the red Maserati dislodged a section of the barrier, reported Malaysian daily New Straits Times (NST) on May 10.

According to dashcam footage of the crash, which has since gone viral on social media, the car ended in the leftmost lane in the opposite direction, towards Singapore. Moments later, a motorcyclist was seen colliding with the debris

According to the NST report, the motorcyclist died on the spot from severe head injuries.

Several other motorcyclists also fell after hitting the debris but did not appear seriously injured.

A video uploaded on Facebook page SGRV, which has since garnered over 300,000 views, shows several motorcyclists shouting while surrounding the car and hitting it with their helmets. In subsequent images, the car can be seen with a shattered windscreen and a damaged bonnet.

The Second Link Highway, which connects Malaysia and Singapore, is a key artery for cross-border traffic, linking Singapore’s Tuas checkpoint to the Malaysian state of Johor. It spans approximately 2km and serves as one of the main routes for vehicles travelling between the two countries.

The Straits Times has contacted the Malaysian police, Malaysian traffic department and the Singapore police for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.