Singapore car enters Causeway bus lane, causes multiple-vehicle collision

Three Singapore-registered cars and a public bus were involved in an accident along the Causeway on Thursday (July 17), after one of the cars reportedly drove into the bus lane.

In a video shared on Facebook after the accident, a damaged grey car is filmed straddling two lanes, with a white car behind and a black car in front. The accident had crumpled the right side of the grey vehicle and caused its rear tyre to be detached.

Another clip shows visible damage on the rear bumper of the black car. A Causeway Link bus involved in the accident is seen stationary along the bus lane.

Johor police said in a statement on Thursday that the incident occurred at about 11.19am, when the vehicles were travelling to Woodlands Checkpoint.

Investigations found that a grey BYD car had suddenly turned into the bus lane, causing the bus to collide with the right side of the car as it could not stop in time.

The grey car then skidded and hit two other Singapore-registered cars in the left lane.

The police said there were no injuries, and all the drivers involved have lodged a report. Investigations into the accident is ongoing.

They also urged road users to drive carefully and obey traffic laws to avoid accidents.

