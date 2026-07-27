Commuters call for review of car ownership policies in transport master plan discussions

SINGAPORE — Merging the Category A and Category B certificates of entitlement (COEs) into a single pool, and introducing rebates and surcharges based on vehicle value, were among the ideas discussed during the refresh of the Land Transport Master Plan.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on July 27 that more than 400 participants in the master plan’s second phase of focus group discussions had explored ideas for categorising COEs.

These included using vehicle size as a differentiating criterion and allocating COEs based on need, particularly for large families with young children.

They also suggested creating a separate category for car leasing companies, imposing surcharges on those who own multiple cars, and removing the Open category (Category E) COEs, which are typically used for larger and more powerful cars.

At the focus group discussion on this topic, Edward Chia, deputy chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Transport, proposed pooling the Category A and B COEs.

He also suggested offering discounts for vehicles with lower open market values and imposing surcharges on those with higher values.

Open market value refers to the cost of a car at the point of import into Singapore, without factoring in the COE premium and other taxes or charges.

Participants in the focus group observed that engine capacity and engine power rating criteria have become less effective at differentiating between mass-market and higher-end cars.

At present, Category A is for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as electric vehicles (EVs) with a maximum power output of 110kW.

Meanwhile, Category B is used to register larger, more powerful cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp, and EVs with a maximum power output above 110kW.

Chia and Ang Wei Neng, a member of the Transport GPC and also an MP for West Coast-Jurong West GRC, said manufacturers have been adjusting car specifications to allow their vehicles to qualify for Category A COEs.

This pushes premiums closer to those for Category B, they added.

Chia, who is also an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, noted that Category A COE premiums had exceeded those for Category B on Feb 20 and April 22, and for a third time on June 17.

At the most recent COE bidding exercise on July 22, the Category A premium ended at $126,000 — $3,890 lower than that of Category B, which closed at $129,890.

Beyond car ownership policies, the focus group’s participants also discussed improving alternatives to cars, including enhancing first- and last-mile connectivity by installing more cycling infrastructure and sheltered walkways.

They called for greater prioritisation of pedestrians and public transport over cars in road and traffic design, and highlighted the need for more accessible and family-friendly car-sharing services.

LTA said in its statement that it will issue a consultation paper later in 2026 to seek detailed public feedback on the proposed policy options, and will complete the review by the end of the year.

The focus group participants also discussed how roads and paths could better accommodate the diverse needs of pedestrians, cyclists and riders.

LTA said its staff had identified and shadowed 21 types of commuters during their journeys to gain insights into the challenges faced by different groups.

For example, LTA found that people with visual disabilities struggle to identify the direction of fare gates and escalators, and often rely on memorising routes to navigate the public transport network.

To improve road safety, many in the focus group requested greater pedestrian priority in high-activity areas such as town centres, as well as speed-calming measures and lower speed limits.

They also noted the importance of gracious behaviour to reduce conflicts between different road users in shared spaces, such as setting up clearer norms for safe path-sharing and overtaking.

At the focus group, LTA staff also raised the topic of micromobility, as bicycles, power-assisted bicycles and e-scooters often complement public transport.

Participants noted that greater adoption of such devices would hinge on improvements in safety, comfort and infrastructure, as well as more responsible user behaviour.

They expressed support for a more connected and dedicated micromobility network, including wider segregated paths, more sheltered routes and stronger integration with public transport.

They also said they saw potential in shared motorised micromobility services, but emphasised the need to strengthen infrastructure and safety measures first.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.