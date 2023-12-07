Singapore, China plan reciprocal 30-day visa-free entry

Singapore and China will put in place a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement, media reported on Thursday (Dec 7), citing Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Wong, who is also Singapore's finance minister, is on a visit to Tianjin city and Beijing, according to Singapore's main Chinese language paper, Lianhe Zaobao and The Straits Times.

He said personnel exchanges between the two sides were increasing with flights between both countries recovering to close to pre-pandemic levels, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

"The 30-day mutual visa exemption arrangement between our two countries will also support such progress, which can promote more personnel exchanges and strengthen the cornerstone of bilateral relations," he said.

Earlier this year, China resumed 15 day visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore, more than three years after the visas were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China has been keen for the agreement to become reciprocal, Reuters reported in May, citing Beijing's embassy.

ALSO READ: 'We queued for nothing': Influencer queues for China visa at 4am with 170 people in front, told to go home 5 hours later