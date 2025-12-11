Singapore, China armies hold 8-day counter-terrorism exercise at Safti City

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) are holding their seventh bilateral exercise, codenamed Exercise Cooperation, in Singapore from Dec 10 to 17.

In a news release on Wednesday (Dec 10), the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said this year's exercise will focus on urban counter-terrorism operations.

The exercise, conducted at Safti City for the first time, will feature a battalion-level field training exercise.

"Participants from both armies will also engage in tactical drills, small arms live firing, use of drones for basic reconnaissance and patrol, and cohesion activities," said Mindef, adding that the interactions aim to strengthen professional exchanges and enhance people-to-people ties.

The exercise will involve 90 personnel from the 3rd Singapore Division and 1st Commando Battalion, and 90 personnel from the PLA Southern Theatre Command's 74th Army Group.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Dec 10, the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Singapore Division, Colonel Yoh Thiam Poh, said the exercise demonstrates the "warm and friendly" defence ties between Singapore and China.

"It builds mutual trust between the PLA and the Singapore Army and allows our people from both sides to strengthen relationships and build bonds," added Yoh.

Echoing Yoh's point on cooperation, the Brigade Commander of the 74th Army Group, Senior Colonel Chen Wenyan said the militaries of both countries must continue to build consensus, deepen understanding and strengthen mutual trust through win-win cooperation.

Singapore-China enhanced agreement

Exercise Cooperation was first conducted in 2009, following the Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation, signed by the two countries in 2008.

The agreement was upgraded to an enhanced agreement in 2019 and signed by former Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his then-counterpart, former State Councillor and Minister for National Defence Wei Fenghe.

Under the enhanced agreement, Singapore and China committed to step up bilateral defence cooperation.

This includes regular high-level engagements, mutual visits, academic exchanges and the cross-attendance of courses.

