Singapore citizenship applications for adopted Indonesian babies delayed amid trafficking probe: MSF, MHA

Ongoing investigations into an alleged baby-trafficking syndicate in Indonesia have resulted in delays in Singapore granting citizenship to adopted children from there.

In a joint statement on Friday (Jan 9), the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that they are "keenly aware" of the anxiety this has caused to adoptive parents.

The statement did not say how many parents have been affected by the delay.

"We are working closely across the relevant authorities to ensure that the cases are dealt with as expeditiously as we can, and to safeguard the welfare and interests of the children," the ministries said.

This comes after Indonesian news outlets reported last September that Indonesian police are working with their Singapore counterparts to probe the alleged baby trafficking ring operating from West Java.

The Indonesian police had identified 22 suspects accused of trafficking at least 25 babies, with 15 allegedly sent to Singapore for adoption.

The ministries said they have been in contact with the Indonesia National Police and the Indonesia Ministry of Social Affairs to ask them to share their investigation findings and verify the circumstances surrounding the affected children.

The Singapore Police Force have also been assisting their Indonesian counterparts for their investigations, the ministries said.

"These investigations are important. Child trafficking is a serious matter as it exploits young children’s vulnerabilities, violates their rights and separates them from their biological families for others’ personal gain or criminal activities.

"It also affects the children’s long-term well-being and development."

The ministries said that affected families who require financial support in the period of delay in Singapore citizenship applications can approach a social service office for assistance.

"MHA and MSF will continue to provide support to the affected families," they added.

[[nid:527966]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com