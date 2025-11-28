Singapore claims top spot in global talent competitiveness ranking

Singapore has edged out global competitors to claim the top spot in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI) 2025 for the first time.

In its 11th edition this year, the annual index — produced by business school INSEAD and in partnership with research organisation Portulans Institute — ranked 135 countries based on 77 indicators including soft skills and AI talent concentration.

Singapore topped the annual ranking for the first time, bumping Switzerland to second place, with Denmark, Finland and Sweden trailing behind.

Last year, Switzerland topped the ranking, and it has been topping the rank since the report was introduced in 2013.

Top 10 performers in GTCI 2025 Country GTCI rank GTCI score Singapore 1 73.29 Switzerland 2 73.14 Denmark 3 72.05 Finland 4 71.06 Sweden 5 70.76 Netherlands 6 70.26 Norway 7 69.84 Luxembourg 8 69.84 United States of America 9 69.41 Australia 10 69.27

The US also markedly slid from third to ninth place in the latest edition.

According to the GTCI report, Singapore separates itself from competitors with the constant evolution of its educational system and its forward-looking approach to nurturing an adaptive and innovation-driven workforce.

In particular, Singapore ranked first in generalist adaptive skills due to its workforce is armed with the soft skills, digital literacy and innovation-oriented thinking that today's fast-shifting landscape demands.

The Republic's ability to retain talent also surged seven spots to 31st.

The GTCI report, published on Wednesday (Nov 26), also pointed to Singapore's gains in areas such as physician density, personal rights and personal safety.

Paul Evans, Emeritus Professor of Organisational Behaviour at Insead, said: "Economies that cultivate adaptable, cross-functional and AI-literate workforces tend to be better positioned to convert disruption into opportunity and sustain long-term competitiveness."

"This year's results underscore that talent competitiveness is not solely a function of income level, but of strategic policy orientation, institutional quality and effective mobilisation of human capital resources," he added.

The report found that top ranking countries achieved success through a specific focus. For example, the Netherlands led in growing talent, while Luxembourg excelled in attracting talent.

Additionally, the GTCI report found that countries who are able to translate investments into meaningful outcomes will set themselves apart in the talent race.

Singapore, South Korea and Israel particularly stood out on that front, having been able to get better talent outcomes with fewer resources.

"Economies that align education, labour and innovation systems towards adaptive talent development can achieve high performance even with modest income levels," said Evans, who is also the co-editor of the report.

