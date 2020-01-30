Singapore confirms 3 more Wuhan virus cases, bringing total to 10; all are from Wuhan

A negative-pressure isolation room in the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). The three new cases of Wuhan coronavirus infection in Singapore are currently warded in isolation rooms at NCID.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Chang Ai-Lien
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - There are three new cases of Wuhan coronavirus infection in Singapore, said the Health Ministry (MOH) on Wednesday (Jan 29), bringing the total number in the country to 10.

Like the previous cases, all three are Chinese nationals from Wuhan, and there has been no evidence of the virus spreading in the community yet.

The eighth and ninth cases are husband and wife, both 56 years old.

They arrived in Singapore on Jan 19, and are currently warded in isolation rooms at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Both reported that they had no symptoms during the flight to Singapore.

They developed symptoms on Friday and took a taxi to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Monday. They were classified as suspect cases and immediately isolated at NCID, said MOH.

Subsequent tests confirmed Wuhan coronavirus infection.

Before being admitted, they had stayed with family members at their home in Lorong Lew Lian.

The tenth confirmed case is a 56-year-old man who arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 20. He is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

He also said that he did not have symptoms during his flight to Singapore, and was admitted to NCID on Tuesday after being identified as a suspect case at a health screening station at Marina South Pier.

He had been working and living on board a cargo vessel.

Two of the confirmed cases of the wuhan coronavirus had stayed in one of the blocks at our Lorong Lew Lian area. When...

Posted by Seah Kian Peng on Wednesday, 29 January 2020

MOH has initiated epidemiological investigations and contact tracing to identify individuals who had close contact with the cases.

The three new patients are in a stable condition, said the ministry.

The earlier seven patients remained in stable condition, and most are improving, it added.

As of noon on Wednesday, test results for about 70 suspected cases were pending, said MOH.

Contact tracing for the confirmed cases is ongoing.

Once identified, MOH will closely monitor all close contacts.

As a precautionary measure, they will be quarantined for 14 days from their last exposure to the patient.

In addition, all other identified contacts who have a low risk of being infected will be under active surveillance, and will be contacted daily to monitor their health status, the ministry added.

At noon on Wednesday, MOH said it had identified 144 close contacts. Of the 115 who are still in Singapore, 111 have been contacted and are being quarantined or isolated.

Efforts are ongoing to contact the remaining four close contacts.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Wuhan virus Ministry of Health National Centre for Infectious Diseases

TRENDING

Healthy people don&#039;t need to wear surgical masks: Experts
Healthy people don't need to wear surgical masks: Experts
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Joanne Peh remains in Guangzhou with kids amid Wuhan virus outbreak
Joanne Peh remains in Guangzhou with kids amid Wuhan virus outbreak
Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband&#039;s debts and wanted to help clear them
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband's debts and wanted to help clear them
What did kung fu legend Bruce Lee really say about karate?
What did kung fu legend Bruce Lee really say about karate?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home
Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800

SERVICES